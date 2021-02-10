Brookmont Capital Management Sells 3,302 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

