Brooktree Capital Management Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

