Brooktree Capital Management Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $727.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

