Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMTC. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,237. The firm has a market cap of $700.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

