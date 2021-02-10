Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Set at C$12.75 by Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has been given a C$12.75 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,768. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.