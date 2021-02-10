BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,622. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

