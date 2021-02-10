Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

BLDR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.