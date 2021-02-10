Bunge Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.