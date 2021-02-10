Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $1,449,750.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 72,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

