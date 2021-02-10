Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

