Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CSQ opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $11,053. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

