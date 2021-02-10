California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,271 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $92,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $390.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $391.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.64 and a 200-day moving average of $287.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

