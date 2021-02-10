California Public Employees Retirement System Has $106.90 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

NYSE:ROP opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $415.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

