California Public Employees Retirement System Has $80.50 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Match Group worth $80,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -240.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

