California Public Employees Retirement System Has $82.68 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $82,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

