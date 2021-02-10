California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.19 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $85,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

