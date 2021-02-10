California Public Employees Retirement System Has $87.44 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $87,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

A stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

