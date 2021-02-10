California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $96,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $557.76 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.15 and a 200-day moving average of $522.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

