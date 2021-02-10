California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,918 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $102,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

