Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) Critical Review

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 12 2 0 1.84 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $7.48, suggesting a potential downside of 62.73%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 1.19 $67.93 million $7.60 2.64 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

