Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Up 13.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.68. 7,288,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,760,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 2,165.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.