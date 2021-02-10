Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 310,826 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.