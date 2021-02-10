Cambiar Investors LLC Has $67.89 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,146 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 2.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

