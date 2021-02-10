Cambiar Investors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.20. 21,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,675. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.