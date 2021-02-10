Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,731,725. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

