Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 213,177 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213,177 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 125,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of -543.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.