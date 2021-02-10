Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 21,681 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

