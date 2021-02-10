Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 127,235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $70,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,200,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

