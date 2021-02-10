Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,438,066 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $422,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. 82,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.73.

