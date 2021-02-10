Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $62.28 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.39. 87,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $252.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

