Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Medtronic by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 252,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. 128,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

