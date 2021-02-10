Camden Capital LLC Has $15.18 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,881,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.72. 61,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,028. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $461.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.56.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.