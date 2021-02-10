Camden Capital LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock worth $231,379,858. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.24. The company has a market cap of $246.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

