Camden Capital LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,293. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.17, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock valued at $312,049,306. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

