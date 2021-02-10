Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.