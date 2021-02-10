Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.05.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$113.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.85. The firm has a market cap of C$50.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.