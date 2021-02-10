Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

