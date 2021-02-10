Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Issues Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.