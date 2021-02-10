Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $30,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

