Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.25

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2110589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

