Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.90

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 28127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

