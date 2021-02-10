Capital One Financial Co. (COF-PJ) Declares Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:COF/PJ)

Capital One Financial Co. (COF-PJ) (OTCMKTS:COF/PJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72.

About Capital One Financial Co. (COF-PJ)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

