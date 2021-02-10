Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.48. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.
Several brokerages recently commented on CATM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.
Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 395,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,916. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.68.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
