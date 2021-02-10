CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08. Insiders have sold 175,913 shares of company stock worth $4,450,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.