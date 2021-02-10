Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.