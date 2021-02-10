Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

