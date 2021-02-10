Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

CSV opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

