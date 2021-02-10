Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.20

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

