Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

