Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 12,695,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 5,675,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

